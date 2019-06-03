David Perkins of East Peoria and Curt Minkel of Pekin were the winners in the Tri-County Match Play golf tournament held at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.

Perkins beat Tyler Sheppard 6 and 5 for the men’s division title and Minkel defeated Ed Whitaker 1-up for the senior division championship May 26, the final day of the three-day tournament.

There were 12 golfers in the men’s division and 11 golfers in the senior division.

PINE LAKES LADIES 9-HOLE: Results from May 14:

Low gross: Pam Venturi and Laura Schwander (championship flight), Melanie Silver (A flight), Nell Kelly (B flight) and Brenda Smith (C flight).

Low net: Jane Warrick (championship flight), June Albers (A flight) and Marga Rodgers (C flight).

Event: Jane Warrick (championship flight), Barb Kuhl (A flight) and Brenda Smith (C flight).

Results from May 28:

Low gross: Kim Fiers (championship flight), Julie Doolittle (A flight), Nell Kelley (B flight) and Brenda Smith (C flight).

Low net: Cheri Patterson and Pam Venturi (championship flight), Barb Kuhl (A flight), Jane Fisher (C flight) and Roberta Herbst and Marga Rodgers (C flight).

PINE LAKES LADY BIRD: Results from May 22:

Low gross: Rachel Roush (championship fllight), Susan Rhodes (A flight), Lisa Moser (B flight) and Valerie Barkley (C flight).

Low net: Deanna Reid (championship flight), Sharon Key (A flight), Peggy Daab (B flight) and Lindsey Key (C flight).

HILLCREST TUESDAY LADIES: Results from May 28:

Low gross: Sandy Dean (A flight), Debbie Dietrich (B flight) and Lu Anne Diener (C flight).

Low net: Linda Bland and Bev Cremer (A flight), Janice Gundy (B flight) and Peggy Bayer (C flight).

Event: Linda Bland (A flight) and Barb Broughton (C flight).

HILLCREST FRIDAY MORNING CHIPPERS: Results from May 24:

Low gross: Kim Fiers (A flight), Linda Bland (B flight) and Barb Broughton (C flight).

Low net: Jane Warrick (A flight), Peggy Ahlstrom (B flight) and Deb Matheny (C flight).

Event: Jane Warrick (A flight), Linda Bland (B flight) and Deb Matheny (C flight).

Results from May 31:

Low gross: Vicki Smallenberger and Kim Fiers (A flight), Sue Beach (B flight) and Peggy Ahlstrom (C flight).

Low net: Jane Warrick (A flight), Judy Kreeger (B flight) and Jackie Orren (C flight).

Event: Vicki Smallenberger and Kim Fiers (A flight) and Marga Rodgers (C flight).

Debbie Doering had a chip-in at No. 17.

Peggy Ahstrom had a chip-in and birdie at No. 18.

