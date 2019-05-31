Police in North Texas say a woman poured rubbing alcohol on her stepdaughter's face and set the girl on fire.

Officers in Grand Prairie arrested Dalia Jimenez and have charged her with felony injury to a child, Dallas TV station KTVT reports.

Jimenez reportedly initially told police the girl's burns were the result of an accident with a candle. After officers pointed out several inconsistencies in her story, KTVT says Jimenez admitted to pouring rubbing alcohol on the girl's face and using a lighter to ignite it.

Jimenez allegedly said she injured the girl as punishment for yelling in the house.

The stepmom was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond. The girl has been removed from the home by state officials, according to KTVT.