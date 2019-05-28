PEORIA — A woman was shot early Tuesday just north of Downtown Peoria, authorities stated.

About 12:45 a.m., a woman in a vehicle flagged an officer in the 100 block of East Illinois Avenue, according to police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

Bullets had struck one of the woman's arms, Dotson stated. Gunfire also had struck the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Dotson didn't know if the woman was driving. It's unclear how many passengers there might have been.

Police had received a ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system alert that 16 rounds were fired in the 1700 block of North Linn Street. That's about two blocks from where the victim found police.

The gunfire location is about a block west of Knoxville Avenue, just north of Interstate 74. The Illinois Avenue site is about a block east of Knoxville Avenue.

No arrests had been made, and an investigation was ongoing.