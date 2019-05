PEORIA — Randy Brunner has been named chief financial officer for Peoria County.

Brunner, who has worked with the county since 2006, was most recently interim CFO. He has also served as the sheriff's office finance director — a position he will retain along with his new title —and in a variety of other posts in the county's budgeting and finance offices.

He is also a volunteer with the county emergency management office as head weather spotter.