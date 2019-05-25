PEORIA — Celebration enables a common connection, and to Staff Sgt. David C. Barker of the U.S. Army, Memorial Day is just that — a celebration of life, death and sacrifice.

Barker addressed the community about the importance of honoring veterans at a Memorial Day service at the Peoria County American Mausoleum on Saturday morning.

Hosted by the Peoria County State Attorney’s Office, the ceremony was an opportunity to welcome the community in to pay their respects to veterans laid to rest in the mausoleum and those throughout the nation.

“It’s something positive, wonderful and noble,” Barker said of the connection that can be made through visiting memorials, especially those of veterans.

“It’s important for us to honor those who have served, for them and their memory, but it’s important for us individually and collectively as a nation,” he added.

Barker served in the Army for 10 years, enlisting as a Private First Class in 1996 and later becoming a combat medic paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, according to a news release.

In 2005, Barker was deployed to Iraq to support Operation Iraqi Freedom. During his time there he led a three-man psychological operations team in southern Baghdad, the release stated. He was injured during his deployment, which resulted in his retirement from the Army. He is currently employed as an assistant state’s attorney in Peoria County.

With his vast military background, Barker recalled his own deep connection with “Old Glory” and the common connection that many veterans form with the American flag. To him, it is more than just a flag.

“When I see the stars and the stripes, I actually see people,” Barker said. “I see my family members who have served before me, and I see my friends who I served with who are no longer with us.”

Barker stated that honoring veterans can be as simple as flying a flag because to them that is a big deal. Paying tribute to veterans comes in all different forms, and Barker wants the community to understand that Memorial Day weekend is an opportunity for everyone to say, “I remember and thank you,” in whatever way they feel is right.

Saturday’s ceremony honored veterans with color guard and honor guard, a 21-gun salute and taps, along with prayer led by Floyd Henderson of the American Legion Limestone Post #979. The crowd stood tall with their hands on their hearts.

“Our dead will never be forgotten,” Henderson said in his address.

To Barker’s fellow veterans, he encourages them to “speak and share.” Just as he shared some of his experiences Saturday, he believes that sharing experiences is an important part in helping citizens better understand how to say thank you to veterans.

Peoria resident George Hickman has many family members interred at American Mausoleum, including his older brother who was in the Navy for about six years. He comes to the ceremony every year and acknowledged that the seats are normally filled completely.

“I just wish more people would have been here today,” said Hickman. “We need to support our veterans … to help them.”

Honoring veterans is something that Barker hopes will continue to be a tradition passed down for generations to come. American Mausoleum, which the State Attorney’s Office now runs, will be open daily during the holiday weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.