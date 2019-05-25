PEORIA — The Human Service Center Foundation has provided a $16 million donation to endow two funds for long-term support of community-based behavioral health initiatives relating to mental health and addiction.

UnityPlace — the group formed this spring between Tazwood Center for Wellness, the Human Service Center and UnityPoint Health's behavioral health services division — will deliver the services.

The gifts will be divided into two funds. A $12 million endowed fund named after Jack Gilligan will provide for community-based psychiatry programs and aim to include mental health and addiction recovery services as part of a person's total health care plan. A $4 million endowed fund will provide long-term support for community-based behavioral health crisis services to assist treatment of urgent mental health and addiction needs.

The funds will be maintained at the Community Foundation of Central Illinois.