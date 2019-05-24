PEORIA — Tornadoes were spotted in Fulton and McDonough counties as severe weather struck central Illinois for the second time this week.

Damage to houses was reported in the Macomb area. Heavy hail was reported in central and southern Tazewell County.

About 1 p.m., a tornado was reported between Adair and Table Grove, according to the National Weather Service. Another was reported about 10 minutes later west of Lewistown.

A house in Industry, located south of Macomb, was damaged by strong winds, the Weather Service reported. Debris was blown across U.S. Route 67.

South of Colchester, six trees at a residence were felled, a report stated.

Felled trees also appeared to be a problem in Ipava. A tree was blocking a road on the west side of the village, the Weather Service reported.

Tree limbs and power lines were reported down in Table Grove, according to the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency.

Lewistown suffered minor tree damage but no structural damage from the storm, according to authorities.

Substantial hail was reported in or near Green Valley, Hopedale, Lewistown, Mackinaw, Minier and St. David. The Hopedale area also sustained 60 mph winds.

A funnel cloud was reported near Manito in Mason County.

Most of the rest of central Illinois, including Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties, was under a tornado watch until midnight Friday.

A tornado watch indicates conditions are ripe for a tornado to occur. A warning means a tornado has been seen or detected by radar.

Severe weather also struck the region Wednesday night.