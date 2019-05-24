An Illinois House Revenue Committee Friday approved legislation setting tax rates that would be charged under a graduated state income tax.

The House Revenue Committee approved the rates on a party-line vote and sent Senate Bill 687 to the full House for a vote.

The Revenue Committee approved the bill without changing it. The Senate approved the rate structure earlier this month, but slightly changed a couple of the rates originally proposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. That opened the door to critics contending middle class taxpayers will end up being hit with higher taxes in the future.

Pritzker has argued that his plan will give tax relief to 97 percent of taxpayers. The proposal also increases the child care tax credit that can be claimed and the property tax credit is increased from 5 percent to 6 percent.

Republicans on the committee contended the plan that raises taxes on those making larger incomes will lead to wealthy taxpayers fleeing the state. However, representatives from Pritzker’s office said studies have shown that isn’t the case and the people migrating out of Illinois are middle income earners in search of better jobs or other reasons.

The House has yet to vote on the proposed constitutional amendment that would bring a graduated state income tax to Illinois if it is approved by voters. Republicans had criticized the idea the House could vote on the amendment without addressing what rates would be charged if voters approve it. The House is now poised to act on both items next week.

This story will be updated.

Graduated tax rates

Here are the graduated income tax rates in Senate Bill 687. The specific rates apply only to income in a bracket.

Rates for persons filing a joint return

4.75% on income from $0 to $10,000

4.9% on income from $10,001 to $100,000

4.95% on income from $100,001 to $250,000

7.75% on income from $250,001 to $500,000

7.85% on income from $500,001 to $1 million

7.99% on all income when it totals more than $1 million

For single filers

4.75% on income from $0 to $10,000

4.9% on income from $10,001 to $100,000

4.95% on income from $100,001 to $250,000

7.75% on income from $250,001 to $350,000

7.85% on income from $350,001 to $750,000

7.99% on all income when it totals more than $750,000