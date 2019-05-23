A fortune went up in flames in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday.

A fire destroyed more than a million dollars’ worth of luxury cars in a matter of minutes, TV station WPLG reported.

“You could smell burning rubber. You could smell burning metal,” a neighbor said.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

The house belongs to a Canadian car enthusiast who bought the Florida home specifically to store his collection.

He owned over 100 luxury vehicles, according to his neighbors.

A Bentley, Porsche and Tesla were among the scorched vehicles found inside the specialty dual garage.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said a $27,000 Harley Davidson was also burned in the fire, as well as two golf carts and two personal watercrafts.

The homeowner was out of town when the fire broke out.

It took nearly 50 firefighters to put out the fire.

Read more here.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }