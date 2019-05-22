PEKIN — Officials with the Illinois state treasurer's office will be at the office of Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress on May 30-31 to assist residents seeking unclaimed property.

The state's ICash program maintains a list of such property that is searchable by residents.

There was at least $12 million worth of unclaimed property in Tazewell County as of the start of the year, Burress said.

Representatives from the state office will be available on the third floor of the McKenzie Building, 11 S. Fourth St., during normal business hours on both days. No appointment is necessary and there is no cost to residents to file a claim for property.