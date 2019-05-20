Good morning, troops. It's Monday, May 20.

An anonymous driver isn't starting the week on a high note, although he or she started it on a fast one.

Too fast. Far too fast.

Sunday night/Monday morning, the Washburn Police Department pulled over someone driving 95 mph on Illinois Route 89, according to a Facebook post.

The usual speed limit on that two-lane route through the village along the Woodford-Marshall county line is 30 mph.

According to the post, the driver was clocked as he or she entered Washburn, located about 25 miles northeast of Peoria.

That makes the speeding even more egregious, because Route 89 curves sharply and repeatedly at the north and south ends of town.

Speeding 35 mph or more above the posted limit is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine, per state law.

It wasn't clear what became of this driver, but the Washburn police weren't pleased, to put it mildly.

"While any speed over the posted speed limit is not good, this type of speed is completely unacceptable!!!!" the post stated.

The use of four exclamation points might be a bit over the top, but the message is what counts.

What happened in Washburn wasn't the worst speeding violation Nick in the Morning noticed over the weekend.

In suburban St. Louis, a 19-year-old man was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was piloting collided with two vehicles.

How fast was the motorcyclist going? According to this story, the post-crash speedometer was frozen at 170 mph.

That's sad, not to mention idiotic.

Memorial Day weekend begins Friday, as does the traditional start of summer. Our advice, especially when behind the wheel?

Take it easy.

No, not the infernal Eagles version, but something more sublime and along the lines of the song heard on the way to work.