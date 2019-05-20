The Illinois Central College Board of Trustees is seeking a new member.

Whoever is selected would fill the remainder of the six-year term to which Frank Mackaman was elected in 2015.

Mackaman's resignation takes effect May 31. The former Pekin mayor and interim city manager cited personal and scheduling conflicts.

During the winter, Mackaman resides in Sun City West, Ariz. He said he's been able to return to central Illinois for almost all of the monthly ICC board meetings during his term.

But business-related conflicts this year might cause him to miss as many as four meetings.

"I did not think I could be a responsible trustee under those conditions," Mackaman said Monday.

Mackaman also helps operate The Dirksen Congressional Center in Pekin.

Applicants to replace Mackaman on the ICC board must be at least 18 and have lived for at least one year in the community college's district.

The deadline for applications is noon June 3. The new board member is expected to assume office July 18. The term extends into April 2021.

"The key now is to attract high-quality candidates for the opening," Mackaman said.

"I hope that's what occurs — that people who have a passion for ICC and ICC's role in promoting students' success, I hope those folks give serious consideration to applying for the vacancy."