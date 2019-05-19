MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Jeremy Bray, 31; Jessica Mehan, 27; both Mason City.
Christopher Brackett, 41, East Peoria; Jodi Barnes, 39, Peoria.
Austin Castros, 24; Katlin Anderson, 26; both Pekin.
Paul Caudle, 51; Adrienne Ward, 55; both Washington.
Brandon Dubois, 21; Morgan Dailey, 20; both Spring Bay.
Anthony Henderson, 25; Amelia Delay, 26; both Pekin.
Steven Hinken, 38; Dannielle McAllister, 32; both Metamora.
Tylor Kinney, 29, Manito; Hannah Dunlap, 24, Pekin.
Clint Luckett, 26; Lindsey Johnson, 25; both Madison, Wis.
Brandon Metz, 31; Kerishena Deal, 26; both Peoria.
Dakota Miller, 23; Ashley Bennet, 25; both Kenosha, Wis.
Sean Monroe, 29; Samantha Bader, 25; both Pekin.
Kenneth Staley, 65; Karey Carter, 37; both Pekin.
Kody Strong, 30; Mackenzie Foiles, 28; both Peoria.
Chad Swibold, 35; Sarah Gosch, 33; both North Pekin.
Kevin Tran, 28; Cindy Chau, 28; both Dunlap.
Camryn Ward, 23; Mindy Strader, 31; both Maquon.
Zachary Watrous-Hoffman, 27; Melissa Dickson, 32; both Decatur.
Woodford County
Payne Green, 32; Nicole Berchtold, 29; both Chillicothe.
Tanner Haller, 22; Elizabeth Kline, 23; both Roanoke.
Edon Mehmedi, 31; Erika-an Ryan, 26; both El Paso.
Connor Smith, 22; Ashley Combs, 22; both Washington.
DIVORCES
Tazewell County
Bohannan, Jason and Brittney.
Bjork, Tony and Margaret.
Drake, Courtney and Artis, Roszalyn.
Elkins, Rodney and Regina.
Feld, Laurice and Miller, Wayne.
Forbis, Michael and Melinda.
Gale, Nicholas and Nicole.
Gilbert, Dana and Thomas.
Gray, Chad and Jennifer.
Griffith, Calvin and Wood, Abbigale.
Haydary, Samantha and Elijah.
Kolesar, Michael and Lisa.
Mathews, James and Dori.
Nall, Evan and Jessica.
Nunley, Nicholas and Sharp, Ashley.
Parkhouse, Jason and Michelle.
Pfzano, Shawna and Carissa.
Riley-Casper, Travis and Kristine.
Sally, Richard and Ashley.
Solomon, Kelly and Randy.
Varnes, Troy and Beverly.
Wehrle, Mark and Shelley.
Williams, Jamie and Jennifer.