STRONGHURST — A Roseville man died Friday from injuries in a single-car wreck two days earlier, according to the Illinois State Police.

David Harn, 55, died at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, police said.

At 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Harn was eastbound in his pickup truck on County Road 700 North outside Stronghurst. He failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Illinois Route 94, striking an embankment on the east side of Route 94, police said.

The pickup rolled multiple times, police said. Harms, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, which landed atop him, police said.

Rescue personnel from the Media Stronghurst Terre Haute Fire Protection District freed Harms, who was taken to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa. He was later flown to the Iowa City hospital.