The Pekin Police Department’s newest four-legged recruit began his career in law enforcement May 9 after several months of training.

Bas, a 2-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Shepherd, came to Pekin from his native Netherlands by way of Vohne Liche Kennel in Denver, Ind., an industry leader in training police and military working dogs. According to Sgt. Robert Jones, K-9 coordinator for the PPD, Bas caught Jones’ eye because of his drive and his energy.

“Prior to us even taking him to the training, we do a pretty extensive selection process,” he said. “We’ll go to the kennels and test 20 dogs or sometimes more. We’re looking for certain drives. We want a high-energy dog because that’s one we can train. It happens that you might have a high-energy dog that looks really great coming from the kennel and you get down to training and you realize certain things don’t work out.”

Bas’ handler, Officer Ryan Smith, said part of the selection process included testing a dog’s willingness to chase or search for a thrown tennis ball.

“Surprisingly, there are dogs who just don’t care,” Smith said. “He really wanted the tennis ball, and moving on from that, we’d act like we threw a tennis ball out to see if he’d go out and search for it, which kind of brings the drug work into play. Obviously, they’re searching for something that may or may not be there. He was extremely high drive the entire time. He caught our eye right away because he doesn’t settle down.”

Having been selected for duty and paired with a handler, Bas’ began training Feb. 25 at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield and graduated May 2. His training included criminal apprehension, handler protection, narcotics detection, article searches, and tracking. Bas’ energy also made him a challenge to train, said Smith.

“He’s so high-energy that anything can be challenging,” said Smith. “They’re just like people. They’ll have good days and bad days. Maybe one day, he doesn’t really want to listen to me when I tell him to sit, or one day, he might not be as focused. He’ll be distracted trying to locate drugs. Every day, there’s something new that’s challenging with him.”

In the week he has been on duty, Bas has performed several successful drug searches. Drug detection appears to be his primary function.

“Because the dogs’ noses are so strong, they have the ability to sniff any odor leaving the vehicle, which establishes probable cause to search a vehicle depending on if the dog alerts to the illegal drug that might be in the vehicle or is in the vehicle,” said Jones. “Having that ability to aid us in finding illegal drugs and any kind of crime associated with illegal drugs is huge.”

During any down time while he is on duty, Smith continues Bas’ obedience training and works on his criminal apprehension technique.

“We’ll lay a track for training and he can go and locate a bad guy, which is just Sergeant Jones waiting at the end with one of his favorite toys,” said Smith. “When he’s not working, sniffing out drugs or something like that, we’re constantly training him throughout the shift.”

As Bas’ partner and handler, Smith appears to appreciate the dog’s training in handler protection. While the new K-9 unit is often more vocal than is suitable to certain law enforcement situations, his frequent barking is an unequivocal asset in handler protection.

“Criminals may say ‘It’s no big deal,’ until that dog comes out and starts barking,” Smith said. “I would think twice about it if there was a dog barking at me. So, it’s valuable. But, in some situations, we need him to be quiet. We’re still working on that part.”

Buying and training a new K-9 unit comes out to an investment of about $11,000, said Jones. K-9 unit’s typically serve for about 10 years, depending on their health.

“That’s the biggest factor,” Jones added. “We’re not going to work them in pain. We’ll typically retire them.”

The Pekin Police Department’s current K-9, Ahen, will officially retire May 28 and will be honored at that meeting of the Pekin City Council.