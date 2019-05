Recently, my son and I were having lunch at Texas Roadhouse. A gentleman stopped at our table on his way out and gave us his coupon for a free appetizer. We want to thank him for that kind act and given the opportunity I will pay it forward. Thanks.

C.F.

Hopewell

