That was some good financial news Illinois received last week after seemingly decades of nothing but bad news.

The state came out of April with $1.5 billion more in tax collections than was originally estimated by the state’s budget gurus. That’s not chump change, even in the world of state government finances, where you can get numb to the big numbers tossed around.

How much was it? It was enough to pretty much wipe out the deficit that everyone said existed in the current year’s budget. And there is supposed to be enough continuation of this next year that Gov. JB Pritzker was able to abandon that ill-received plan to short the pension systems for the next several years. That alone should help grease the efforts to reach a budget compromise for next year.

If that makes you feel good, try this. Remember Minnesota, that state to the north that has a successful economy despite having higher taxes than most in the Midwest? Minnesota last week announced its revenues for April. They were $489 million higher than expected. So Illinois actually outperformed its supposedly superior neighbor.

All is not well

Both Comptroller Susana Mendoza and the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability issued warnings of sorts that the windfall is not a be-all and end-all to the state’s financial problems, which didn’t stop the House Republicans from saying all is well and Pritzker could back off of his call for some tax and fee increases this year and the graduated income tax forever.

Needless to say, it didn’t happen.

Remembering Mom

Today is Mother’s Day, and hopefully everyone can enjoy the occasion.

However, it isn’t always the case, as Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton noted in a short essay posted on Instagram.

In it, Stratton discussed the trials she faced caring for her mother, Velma, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s-related dementia three years before she died in 2016.

“It was my greatest honor to care for her for which I have zero regrets,” Stratton wrote. “Yet, it was easily one of the most stressful experiences of my life.”

She said work was interrupted constantly by calls to address medical issues or just calm her mother when she was confused. Stratton said she had to work to support her family but also had to be available for her mother.

“This was a constant tension,” she said. “The stress of caregiving affected me emotionally, physically and financially. And there was really no way to step away and tend to my own needs or those of the girls.”

Stratton said she decided to write about the experience “in support of care givers because I know how hard and isolating it can be.” She also praised the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline — (800) 272-3900 — for being available to have someone to talk to who understood what she was going through.

They said it

”We can actually vote for a bill, and because of the way taxes are calculated all across the United States, you can actually, very accurately determine how many people’s lives you actually can save. That’s about the most rewarding thing anybody can do in the Legislature.” — Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, extolling the virtue of raising the cigarette tax by $1 a pack.

”This is an evil, evil process.” — Rep. Margo McDermed, R-Mokena, decrying the speed with which a gasoline tax increase was pushed through a House committee last week.

”Capital bills in Springfield are like the second coming of cicadas. Every 10 years. That’s not the way to go in regards to funding our infrastructure.” — Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, on the merits of a pay-as-you-go capital plan.

Crunch time

Less than three weeks remain for the Legislature to tackle hundreds of bills, including some pretty major stuff.

Just in case you want to cancel your vacation plans now.

