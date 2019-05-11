Carol Nunnery never got to travel.

The Sunnyland mom made constant sacrifices to raise five kids on her own, with no extra cash for vacations. In her later years, multiple medical problems kept her close to home, leaving her to appreciate far-flung locations via books or TV.

But this month, she finally got to her dream destination: Hawaii.

Six years after her death at age 69, one of her daughters climbed Diamond Head State Monument and scattered her ashes toward the ocean.

“Even though it was six years ago, it feels like yesterday,” says daughter Michelle Swearingen, 49. “It was way harder than I thought it’d be.”

Swearingen grew up in Sunnyland with four siblings. When she was 12, their father departed, leaving the quintet in the care of Carol Nunnery.

“My mother was the matriarch,” says Swearingen, who lives in East Peoria. “She basically raised five kids by herself. I honestly don’t know how she did it.

It wasn’t easy. A stay-at-home mom with no college education, the suddenly single Nunnery faced a slew of daunting financial obligations. So, she took two jobs: as a clerk at a Sunnyland convenience store and as a housekeeper at a Peoria hotel.

“She just did what she could to keep us going,” Swearingen says.

Nunnery never wasted a dime and rarely spent a penny on herself.

“She was always sacrificing for us,” Swearingen says. “She wore the same winter coat for six years. It was all tattered and torn.”

Still, without a complaint, she kept the kids fed and the household humming. As Swearingen says with a chuckle, “We basically all turned out pretty well.”

Time moved on, and Nunnery delighted in her grandchildren. In later years, she was beset by heart trouble and other health woes. She died of a respiratory ailment on Jan. 2, 2013.

After cremation, her ashes were shared among her children. Meantime, in a couple of ways, Swearingen kept memories of her mother alive.

First, she got a sleeve of tattoos on her left arm. One tattoo features an an electrocardiogram of her mom's heartbeat, which flatlines at the date of “01-02-13.” But most of the sleeve involves flowers and foliage favored by her mother.

“My mom loved beautiful things,” Swearingen says.

A nurse, Swearingen works at a Peoria hospital. Sometimes, new patients look down at her sleeve of tattoos.

“Some people get snarky about it and say something like, ‘Looks like you’ve spent a lot of time in tattoo parlors,'" Swearingen says. "Then I tell them about my mom, and they’re touched by that story.”

Meanwhile, in traveling with husband Tim, Swearingen has taken her mom along. They've gone to places Nunnery could never visited because of financial and health difficulties. In road trips to Florida, Michigan and elsewhere, Swearingen has brought a scatter tube filled with her mom’s remains.

“She was in my bag,” Swearingen says.

But early this month, they went on a big trip: Hawaii.

“My mom had always talked about going there but never had the opportunity,” Swearingen says.

She and her husband flew to the Oahu. They took in a few days of sightseeing before heading to Diamond Head, the massive, seaside crater that is a favorite among tourists. In the scatter tube, Swearingen brought along her mom, thinking the picturesque surrounding might make for an ideal resting place.

The couple climbed hundreds and hundreds of steps to the top of the Diamond Head. There, Swearingen marveled at the panoramic view of the ocean and the city.

“This is absolutely the place,” she thought to herself. “This is the perfect place. She would love it here.”

At that, with a lump in her throat, she knelt down. Then she carefully shook the tube and set her mom free, toward the shimmering water.

“The ocean side was perfect,” Swearingen recalls. “I hope Mom loves it.

"This is her forever view."

