DUNLAP — A vehicle accident Saturday night closed part of Illinois Route 91 for about 90 minutes.

It wasn't clear how many vehicles were involved, nor how many people, in the accident north of Grange Hall Road.

According to a law-enforcement official, there were no fatalities. One person was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

Route 91 was closed between Dorita Lane and Grange Hall Road but reopened to traffic about 8 p.m.