Delta on the Square is no more, at least not in Galva. But some of its New Orleans-inspired entrees will live elsewhere, it appears.

The restaurant that specialized in cuisine from the Mississippi Delta, as well as Memphis-style barbecue, closed recently, according to a Facebook post.

"It was a very hard decision as we love our customers and we love Galva," the post stated. "We hear there will be a new tenant at the location soon."

Delta on the Square was located at 338 Front St. in Galva. Its proprietors appear to be moving to a new venture a few miles northeast.

They are operating The Boiler Room, located at 206 N. Chestnut St. in Kewanee. There they are incorporating much of the Delta on the Square menu.

Delta on the Square gift certificates are to be honored at The Boiler Room, the Facebook post stated.

A Boiler Room grand opening is scheduled for Saturday.

Last October, Nick in the Morning listed Delta on the Square among five restaurants worth the drive from Peoria. In this case, a 50-mile drive.