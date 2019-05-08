When a Florida couple didn’t bring their 3-year-old son to his doctor’s appointments, an alert for a “missing endangered child” was sent out by police, Buzzfeed News reported.

Noah, 3, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. According to Buzzfeed News, he was not brought to three of his chemotherapy appointments because his parents were testing homeopathic treatments and looking into other treatment options even though doctors told them there were no other operable options for his survival.

To date, Noah has experienced two rounds of chemotherapy at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital before missing three. Yet, his parents told Buzzfeed News blood tests did not show signs of cancer.

On the third, missed chemotherapy appointment, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about Noah being missing and potentially in danger. Despite the alert, he was not brought into a hospital.

The search for Noah continued and he was found with his parents, Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball in Kentucky and put into state custody. He is now with his maternal grandmother.

The Florida Freedom Alliance, an organization founded to protect the fundamental rights of humans, has been advocating for the couple, Buzzfeed reported. Their vice president of public relations told Buzzfeed, “The organization stands for religious, medical, and personal freedoms.” In their opinion, McAdams and Bland-Ball have been “mischaracterized by the police and the state” as kidnappers on the run.

