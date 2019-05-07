BLOOMINGTON (TNS) — A ceremony will take place later this month to formally dedicate a portion of Interstate 55 as the Sgt. Anthony R. Maddox Memorial Highway.

Maddox, who attended Normal Community High School and played basketball and football there, died in an accidental explosion in July 2013 while serving with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

A motorcycle procession will leave at 4 p.m. May 18 from VFW Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, and return for the 6 p.m. ceremony. The planned route includes the section of I-55 from exits 167 (Veterans Parkway) to 171 (Towanda) that is being named in honor of Maddox.

The public is invited to the ceremony, which also will include the Maddox family. The Illinois Department of Transportation will put memorial highway signs in place the day before the ceremony.

He was assigned to the 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y.