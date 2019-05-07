PEORIA — The city of Peoria is one of 15 communities that will work with the Local Foods, Local Places initiative through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The effort designed to help communities develop their local food economy and reinvest in neighborhoods will bring a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts to the city, the EPA said in a news release.

Work will be focused on the city's south side, and involve creating a food and wellness plan for the neighborhood.

Previous LFLP efforts have helped develop farmers markets, community gardens and cooperative grocery stores, the release stated.

City Community Development Director Ross Black said in a prepared statement that he expected the work to help bring additional structure to existing efforts in the neighborhood.

"Technical assistance from the EPA will provide vital support in coalescing and structuring the extant efforts in the neighborhood that are working toward collaborative, community-forward solutions in the healthy food and wellness spheres,” he stated in the release.

LFLP receives support from the EPA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service and the Northern Border Regional Commission.