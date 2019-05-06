SPRINGFIELD — Moody’s Investors Service said Monday that a graduated state income tax could help improve the state’s worst-in-the-nation credit rating, but the increased revenue should be used to pay down pension debt.

Gov. JB Pritzker, however, has said that only about $200 million in new revenue would be added to pensions from the graduated tax that his administration projected would raise $3.4 billion.

The Moody’s report said a graduated income tax would give Illinois “increased revenue raising flexibility to tackle a growing pension burden and unbalanced budget, steps critical to improving credit quality.”

“A positive outcome for the state’s credit standing would require that the new system yield substantial net new revenue, without material damage to the economy, and the new revenue be largely allocated to addressing the state’s retirement benefit liabilities on a recurring basis,” said Ted Hampton, Moody’s vice president and senior credit officer.

Critics of the graduated tax have said that it will damage the economy, causing jobs to dry up and high income earners to leave the state.

The Pritzker administration disputes that and notes that 97 percent of taxpayers will either pay less or at least pay no more than they do now. Moody’s, though, said that approach isn’t without risks.

“Increasing reliance on income tax revenue and higher earning taxpayers would expose the state to greater revenue volatility,” the company said.

Moody’s said Illinois has the ability to support higher taxes, even though the state is already above average in state and local tax burden. The reason is, the state has a lot of wealthy people and has industrial diversity.

Moody’s said a graduated tax wouldn’t make the state’s credit rating worse, even if it produces little new revenue and has little effect on the state’s economy.

The Illinois Senate last week approved a proposed constitutional amendment to put the graduated income tax proposal before voters in 2020. It has also approved three companion bills that eliminate the estate tax, outline a way for school property taxes to be frozen and set tax rates that would be used in a graduated tax, although the rates are different from those set by Pritzker.

All of those issues are now pending in the House. House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, said he is “optimistic” they will pass the House. He did not indicate when that vote might occur.