EAST PEORIA — A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $400,000 was sold Sunday at a gas station in East Peoria.

The ticket, sold at Phillips 66, 2000 Springfield Rd., matched all five numbers, 3-7-32-39-43, in the midday drawing. The gas station will receive $4,000, one percent of the prize amount.

The winner, who has yet to come forward, has one year from the original drawing to claim the prize at one of the Lottery's prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to subscribe online, please visit illinoislottery.com.