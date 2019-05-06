PEORIA — Allegations surrounding a man kicking a cat prompted a police call to a mobile home park.

Just after 5 p.m. April 28, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was called regarding trouble between neighbors at Royal Oaks Estates, west of Peoria along West Southport Road. A 29-year-old resident said a 22-year-old neighbor had come to his residence to "threaten him with a firearm because (the 29-year-old) allegedly kicked his cat," according to a sheriff's report.

In the report, the 29-year-old did address the cat-kicking allegation. He said the neighbor had a gun in his waistband but did not draw the weapon, the report stated. However, according to the report, he said the neighbor warned him, "If something is wrong with my cat, there is going to be a problem."

The 22-year-old told police that a girl at the mobile home park had seen the 29-year-old kick the cat, which later urinated blood, the report stated. The 22-year-old said that during his discussion with the neighbor, he did not pull the firearm from its holster. He also showed police a valid concealed-carry permit.

No arrests were made.