School fundraiser

RARITAN — A benefit supper for Roseville Amish School will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick's Community Center in Raritan. Carryouts will be available. For more information, call 299-5435, 299-8435 or 299-8298.

Peoria Jazz AllStars gala

PEORIA — The Peoria Jazz AllStars will host its 26th annual gala fundraiser on Friday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. The event is an evening of jazz and entertainment combined with a silent auction. Desserts will also be served. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the silent auction begins at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. Proceeds help cover travel expenses for the jazz ensemble.

Whitney's Walk plant sale

PEORIA — Friends of Whitney's Walk for Life will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 135 W. Forrest Hill Ave. Perennials, hostas, native plants, ground covers, and other Mother's Day gifts will be available. All proceeds will benefit Whitney's Walk for Life.

