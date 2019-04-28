PEORIA – When his family was arrested from their home in Odense, Denmark’s third largest city, 8-year-old Steen Metz didn’t quite know what to make of it.

He and his parents were deported by the Nazis and put on a train to the Theresienstadt concentration camp.

“They tried to explain to me what was going on but when you are an 8-year-old and you are packed like sardines in very close quarters, it’s very hard. I was thinking ‘Why me, why not someone down the road?’”

Metz, 84, will attempt to answer that Tuesday night at Peoria Riverfront Museum as part of the annual Yom HaShoah event sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Peoria. Yom HaShoah is Hebrew for “Holocaust Remembrance Day.” The event will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

Names of Holocaust victims will also be read at the Peoria Holocaust Memorial site at the museum from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sue Katz, the head of the Jewish Federation in Peoria, said Metz offers an opportunity to experience something that is getting rarer and rarer — hearing firsthand from survivors.

And speaking about his experiences is something that Metz relishes. Since he started speaking in 2011, he estimates he will have told his story to about 75,000 people.

He was at Theresienstadt when members of the International Red Cross came to visit in October 1944. The visit was a sham as the Nazis dressed up the camp, planted flowers and hid the horrific conditions.

“It was a big hoax, a play and a performance and initiated by propaganda of the Nazis. The Red Cross delegation never saw the real concentration camp,” he said.

Instead of a “model” camp, Theresienstadt was a place where Jews were sent to wait before they would go off to the death camps. Conditions were so bad that many perished, including Metz’s father.

“My father was physically abused. He was abused to very heavy road work and he couldn’t handle it due to starvation,” he said.

More than 15,000 children passed through Theresienstadt. Only 1,500 survived, Metz being one of them.

Danish Jews fared better than most of their counterparts as their ruler, King Christian X, took personal interest. The Danes themselves resisted handing over Jews until 1944. The Red Cross visit itself came about due to pressure from the Danish government.

“While they didn’t get to see Theresienstadt, at least they cared," he said. "I don’t know of any other nation who wanted to see how their countrymen fared.”

Metz and his mother survived. He moved to England, Canada and then to Illinois where he's lived for years. As the years go by, he agrees with Katz that it's more important than ever to think about the the Holocaust.

"We are getting further and further away from this time. There are more and more people who are denying that the Holocaust took place. I can't understand that," he said. "It's very disheartening and very disappointing. We haven’t learned from the past. Bigotry is going on and genocide takes place. Right now, it is happening in Syria and it happened in the old Yugoslavia and in the Sudan.

"It's happening too often and in too many cases. I can't understand why there is so much hatred in the world."