On Easter Sunday, Dale and Nancy Atkinson spent time with family in Peoria. When they returned home from their visit, all was normal. The next morning, Dale discovered a bench was missing from their property.

The bench is not just any old bench; it was used by people who enjoyed the three little free reading libraries that the Atkinsons installed at the edge of their yard at 13th Street and Oak Ridge Avenue. The bench, which was staked to the ground, faced the libraries, so that people could have a seat to relax and read when they stopped by to drop off or pick up a book.

“We had installed it for the convenience of our Little Free Library patrons,” Nancy said. “The bench was enjoyed by many readers — adults and children.”

The Atkinsons decided to install their three libraries — one for children, one for adult paperback books and one for adult hard copy books — after Nancy learned about them on the internet.

“I was on the internet, and I was looking for information about the library here in town and (a website about Little Free Libraries) just popped up. ... I thought that was appealing,” Nancy said. “I was recently retired, and I love to read and our daughters love to read and my husband loves to read. And I thought it would be nice to try. We’ve met a lot of nice people.”

Their three libraries were installed at different times. An Amish friend built their first one, and after they saw how popular it was, they added two more.

“When you build these in, you send in and register them,” she said. “Our first charter number was 3,763. ... The last one was 60,000. That’s how many there are. That’s how fast over the five or six years that I have had them that it has grown.”

Nancy said they keep between 60 to 70 books out at any time, and they change frequently as patrons take, return and donate books.

“We monitor them to keep them in good taste,” she said. “I change out the books to keep them fresh and add seasonal books as needed. This is about the sixth summer we have had them.”

The Atkinsons purchased the bench at a garage sale, painted it and installed it three years ago. Dale put copper pipe in the ground, and the bench was screwed to the pipe.

“It would not have just been a case of throwing it in your truck and driving off. They would have to have worked at it a bit,” Nancy said. “It’s not the monetary value of the bench that bothers us, it’s the idea that someone would do this.”

The little bench was well used, she added.

“We especially remember one father and son that would sit there and read,” Nancy said.

Anyone with information about the bench or its theft is asked to contact the Pekin Police Department.