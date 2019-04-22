A Pekin man severely beat and choked his disabled wife and told her he was going to kill her because he was tired of caring for her, charges allege.

Gregory Scott, 58, remained in custody Monday on $100,000 bond pending prosecution for aggravated domestic battery by strangling and aggravated battery of a physically disabled person, punishable by up to seven and three years in prison, respectively.

Police found his wife covered from head to foot with bruises and her own urine. Bruises on her neck indicated she had been choked, an act Scott admitted committing, a prosecutor’s court affidavit stated.

The officers arrived on April 10 to the couple’s apartment at 1522 Sara Lane after a man called to report that Scott had called him to say his wife “is dying tonight” and asked him, “What should I do with the body?” the affidavit stated.

When the man told Scott to call for help for the victim, he replied, “I can’t because she has too many bruises and broken bones, and I will get in trouble.” According to the affidavit, he added, “I have done some very, very bad things.”

The victim, barely able to speak, told an officer she had a late stage of cancer and had suffered a stroke two years ago.

She said Scott gets angry because he had to take care of her and had beaten her several times that day. He put her face-down on her bed, told her he was going and at one point held a knife, the affidavit stated.

Scott, who police said was extremely intoxicated when they arrived, admitted he was angry about caring for his wife and her medical problems. He said he had choked her for about three seconds, the affidavit stated.

The victim obtained an order of protection against Scott in September 2017 that was dismissed five months later, according to court records.

He is next due in court on May 9.