PEORIA — About $5,000 in copper wiring and plumbing fixtures were reported stolen from a South Peoria House, police stated.

The alleged theft took place sometime between 4 p.m. April 11 and 9:30 a.m. April 16 in the 1000 block of South Warren Street.

The homeowner told police he recently had replaced all the electrical wiring in the vacant house. Upon his visit April 16, he noticed someone had broken in through the back door.

Pipes that led to the water heater had been removed, a police report stated, along with faucets and pipes in a bathroom and in the kitchen.

Wiring in the basement also was missing, according to the report.

No suspects were reported.