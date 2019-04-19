PEORIA — Two people were shot late Thursday night on Peoria's East Bluff.

According to Amy Dotson, a Peoria police spokeswoman, officers responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system and calls from neighbors in the 2600 block of North Wisconsin Avenue. There, they found two victims who were taken to a hospital with what Dotson called non-life-threatening injuries.

According to neighbors, the two had been outside and a car drove by quickly. Shots were fired, though it wasn't known if they came from the car or another place.