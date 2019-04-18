PEORIA — Don Welch will depart as head of the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau later this year.

Welch, who has been president and CEO of the organization since June 2012, called the position his "dream job" in a release announcing his departure.

He said he planned to stay with the organization to help a replacement be properly transitioned, but "fully intends to be in his deer stand enjoying the outdoors once the season opens," according to the release.

Welch said that after several challenging years the organization has "emerged with a solid strategic plan, strong convention and sports sales results ... and consistent growth in the estimated economic impact for the communities we serve."

Prior to coming to the position, Welch had a lengthy career in Peoria, including a 12-year stint at the Peoria Civic Center that culminated in time as general manager from 1994-2000.

He was later president at Vonachen Services Inc., and after his work there was a vice president at the Hotel Pere Marquette from 2005-08, under the ownership group that ran the facility before Gary Matthews' renovation of the facility.