Legislation proposing the separation of Chicago from Illinois is intended to spark discussion about the overarching influence of the city in state politics, not actually lead to the creation of the 51st state, according to a central Illinois lawmaker who sponsored the measure.

Five Illinois House Republicans have signed on as sponsors of a resolution that urges the U.S. Congress to remove Chicago from Illinois and make the city of 2.7 million people its own state.

The idea of making Chicago the nation’s 51st state isn’t new, and similar versions of this year’s House Resolution 101 have been introduced before. And like those earlier pieces of legislation, HR 101 appears it will remain stuck in the Rules Committee indefinitely.

Still, for Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, a Jacksonville Republican whose district extends into parts of western Sangamon County, the resolution he is co-sponsoring is a way to spark a discussion about how downstate Illinoisans don’t feel like they have a voice in state politics because of Chicago.

“It’s more of a frustration of the policies than the true belief that Chicago and Illinois would be better off as separate states,” he said. ”... I don’t believe that Chicago and the state of Illinois should be separated. Our relationship is mutually beneficial.”

Davidsmeyer said Chicago needs to understand how its policies affect rural Illinois.

“The reality is the city of Chicago is competing with New York City and L.A. and San Francisco, and (downstate is) competing against rural Indiana and rural Missouri,” he said. “The policies that come down from Chicago are actually pushing our economic opportunity away.”

Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, introduced House Resolution 101 in February. He also was a co-sponsor of a similar resolution filed last year that died upon the end of the 100th General Assembly.

Halbrook said he supports the idea of removing Chicago from the rest of Illinois because of ideological differences between downstate and the city on issues such as abortion and gun rights.

“Our traditional family values seem to be under attack at every angle,” Halbrook said. “We are trying to drive the discussion to get people at the table to say these are not our values down here.”

According to the U.S. Constitution, creating a new state from a portion of an existing state requires approval from the state legislature and Congress.

“When you have a large population center that seems to control the agenda for the rest of the state, it just kind of creates some issues,” Halbrook said. “The Constitution gives us a pathway, so we’ll see what happens.”

Tension between urban and rural areas isn’t unique to Illinois. Some examples are New York City vs. “upstate” New York, southern California vs. northern California, and Atlanta versus the rest of Georgia, according to a paper published last year by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University.

John Jackson, a visiting professor at the institute and co-author of the paper, said it is unusual the resentment has gone on for so long in Illinois.

“There’s so much reinforcement of that perception by some parts of the leadership in this state,” Jackson said.

Politicians in central and southern Illinois often “run against Chicago,” telling voters they are being ripped off by the city, Jackson noted.

The fact that parts of downstate Illinois are closer to Kentucky and Tennessee than to Chicago doesn’t help.

“The physical separation is a part of it,” Jackson said.

The text of House Resolution 101 also notes the divide is deepened because Chicago is often “bailed out” by taxpayers in the rest of the state.

The Simon Public Policy Institute, however, found that contrary to that popular belief, downstate Illinois actually receives about 50 percent more in state spending than they contribute in tax revenue. Cook and suburban counties both generate more in taxes than they receive in state spending.

“We did pretty much show when people get up and say downstate is supporting Chicago, they just don’t know what they’re talking about,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the reason downstate benefits more is the amount of state institutions it has and because federal and state welfare-oriented programs help people with less money.

“The formula (for these programs) tends to help low-income areas, and there are way more of those downstate than there are in Chicago,” Jackson said.

Jackson said Illinois is better off with Chicago in it with the kinds of business and service industries that exist there.

“We don’t have anything close to that in the more rural parts (of downstate),” Jackson said.

House Resolution 101 just continues the divisiveness in Illinois, he added.

“We ought to have leaders who get together and coalesce for the good of the state,” Jackson said. “The idea of this being a total zero-sum kind of game, that mentality ‘you win, I’ve got to lose,’ seems to be the mentality many have. That’s just not the case. The state needs to prosper together.”

Since the resolution was introduced, Davidsmeyer said he has talked to more people about it.

“People say Chicago’s a huge economy, there’s no way you can survive without them, (but) I have people on the other side saying Chicago’s killing us with their policies, we need to separate,” he said. “I’m one of the people in the middle saying let’s see both sides of it.”

The other House members currently signed on as co-sponsors to HR 101 are Chris Miller, R-Oakland; Darren Bailey, R-Xenia; and Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur.

