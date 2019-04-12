DEERFIELD — Caterpillar Inc. announced three new vice presidents who will take their positions effective May 1.

In a release detailing the changes, teh company said they were made "to further support execution of the enterprise strategy, including an emphasis on the company's focus on services."

Tom Bluth will become vice president of the company's Legal Aftermarket Support division, which handles intellectual property protection and enforcement and the company's legal purchasing center of excellence. He now heads the Innovation and Technology Development division. He's worked for Caterpillar for the past 24 years.

Karl Weiss will become vice president of the Innovation and Technology Development division and chief technology officer, shifting over from the VP post in the Material Handling and Underground division. He has also served as vice president of the Earthmoving division.

Rob Hoenes will become vice president of the Material Handling and Underground division. He now serves as worldwide product manager for the medium track-type tractor product group.