PEORIA — A Washington man received this week a seven-year federal prison term for illegally possessing a weapon as a felon.

Tyler R. Davis, 25, had pleaded guilty in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge James Shadid on Aug. 16, 2018 and had faced up to 10 years behind bars. The term, handed down Wednesday, will be followed by a three-year period of supervised release, a form of probation.

According to court records, David has the weapon, a .45-caliber pistol, on July 15, 2016 which he was prohibited from as he had a prior 2014 felony conviction for aggravated battery of a peace officer in 2014 in Tazewell County.

At Davis’s April 10 sentencing and in court documents, Davis and another individual approached homeowners in East Peoria, and asked if they were shooting at them. When the homeowners replied that they were only shooting off fireworks, Davis and the other man told them they would be back. Based on this, the wife and her six-year-old daughter left and went to a nearby family member’s house, while the husband and teenage son stayed. Shortly thereafter, Davis and the other man fired multiple rounds into the front of the home, according to court records.

There were no injuries but one round from Davis' gun was found in the home's back wall. Officers recovered the guns in some bushes about a block away. Evidence obtained from Snapchat showed Davis and the other man flashing firearms in a “selfie” video with the caption, “retaliation,” posted after the threat and prior to the shooting.