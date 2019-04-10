Pekin outhit Canton on Tuesday in a Mid-Illini Conference softball game.

The Dragons had 12 hits and the Little Giants had nine.

But two big innings propelled visiting Canton to a 9-7 victory. Only four of the Little Giants’ nine runs were earned.

“We had five good innings and two lousy innings on defense,” said Pekin coach Skip Penning.

Canton scored four runs in the second and four runs in the fifth. The four-run fifth broke a 5-5 tie and put the Little Giants ahead for good.

Down 5-1 after 2 1/2 innings, Pekin (1-7, 1-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the third and tied the game.

“No lead is safe in the Mid-Illini. I like how we hit the ball and moved runners during the game (Tuesday),” Penning said. “But we left nine runners on base.”

Camryn Tibbetts had three hits including a double for the Dragons. Olivia Percefull, Grace Wyman and Mya Stoller each had two hits for Pekin, with Percefull driving in two runs.

Madysen Bultemeier and Sydney Burks split the pitching duties for Pekin.

Faith Demler knocked in three runs for Canton. She had a two-run double in the fifth. Reliever Blair Jacobus, who pitched the final five innings, earned the victory.

