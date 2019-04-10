Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, April 10.

For Ralph Lawler, the days behind a Los Angeles Clippers broadcasting microphone are dwindling to a precious few.

The pride of Peoria High School and Bradley University is to telecast his final regular-season NBA game tonight, at Staples Center in L.A. as the Clippers play the Utah Jazz. It begins at 9 p.m. Peoria time on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, seen in Southern California.

Lawler's broadcast partner is to be another legendary figure in basketball, his friend Bill Walton. They were a broadcast team on Clippers' games in the 1990s, part of Lawler's 40-season run with the franchise.

Walton is known for often going far afield from basketball in his color commentary for ESPN. Nick in the Morning is guessing Walton will keep the focus on the retiring Lawler this time.

Certainly, the Clippers are focusing on him. They've declared this to be "Ralph Lawler Night."

The first 10,000 fans are to receive Lawler bobbleheads. At the push of a button, the dolls are to utter Lawler catchphrases — including "Bingo!" (for a Clippers 3-point basket) and "Oh me, oh my."

Special guests, ceremonies and a celebration of Lawler's career are to ensue. Other tributes to Lawler, including an impending one from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have been frequent.

The telecast tonight won't be Lawler's final one overall. The 80-year-old is guaranteed to call at least a first-round playoff series for the Clippers, a surprise qualifier for the NBA postseason.

But eventually, Lawler's on-air time will end. When it does, a bit of Peoria broadcasting history and legacy will, too.

For years, Peoria natives or those who once worked here went on to bigger markets and made big names for themselves. Lawler alluded to that in a recent story by The Ringer, a sports website.

The story stated Lawler is one of the last remaining active members of a pantheon of legendary L.A. sports broadcasters. That group includes Vin Scully (Dodgers), Bob Miller (Kings), Chick Hearn (Lakers) and Tom Kelly (University of Southern California football and basketball).

Peoria being the Center of the Universe (TM), it should be no surprise Hearn and Kelly worked here.

Lawler told The Ringer that as a youth he listened to them and longtime San Francisco Bay-area broadcaster Bill King describe Bradley University basketball games.

“It was almost like being in a broadcast laboratory hearing these guys,” Lawler said. “They were all so very good, and they were upwardly mobile, and the excitement of 'They went to Chicago, they went to Los Angeles.' I mean, for a kid from Peoria, that was like, ‘Wow.’”

Those guys were far from the only ones to achieve big-time status after living and working in Peoria.

Others included Jack Brickhouse, the longtime Chicago Cubs play-by-play man. Former Texas Rangers announcer Mark Holtz. Another L.A. sports voice, Bob Starr. And yet another from Tinseltown, Charley Steiner, who does Dodgers games and is a major Bradley benefactor.

“There just has to be something significant about that,” Oakland Athletics radio broadcaster Ken Korach, who worked with King, said regarding the Peoria connection.

“Maybe there was this excellence expected of you, or a high standard in Peoria you were expected to follow," Korach said.

Of that latter group, only Steiner remains alive and working. He once called Peoria the San Pedro de Macoris of sports broadcasters, an allusion to a Dominican Republic town that has spawned more than 70 big-league baseball players.

To some extent, changes in the broadcast industry have slowed the talent flow from Peoria. Bradley is attempting to help reverse that through its school of sports communication, which is named for Steiner.

But long before Bradley had such a stellar program, Lawler emerged from the Hilltop and scaled the heights of his profession.

The media dining room at Staples Center is named for Hearn. The press entrance there is named for Lawler.

Here's hoping more sports voices with Peoria connections will receive such honors, big and small, in years to come. Maybe they'll even get a cake.

For Ralph.@Ohmeomy and the squad shared a special moment on last night's flight home.pic.twitter.com/xwxvQy6RI2

— x - LA Clippers (@LAClippers)April 8, 2019