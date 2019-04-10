A flash-flood warning is in effect until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for Stark County and for northern Knox and Peoria counties and southwestern Marshall County.

Thunderstorms producing heavy rain were coursing through the area early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Municipalities likely to experience flooding include Chillicothe, Princeville, Toulon, Williamsfield and Wyoming, the Weather Service stated. Portions of Peoria also were likely.

The warning also covers Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 45.

Conditions are expected to become blustery Thursday. Severe storms, strong winds and temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s are possible.

Things are supposed to be calmer Friday and Saturday.