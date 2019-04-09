It took a while, but the Pekin softball team finally earned its first victory of the season.

The Dragons broke open a 1-1 tie Monday with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and five more runs in the sixth en route to a 10-4 win over Morton in a Mid-Illini Conference game.

The game was originally supposed to be played Thursday, but it postponed because of cold, rainy weather.

“Hopefully now our girls can stop stressing about winning that first game and just concentrate on playing ball,” said Pekin coach Skip Penning about his young team.

“There are no ‘gimme’ games in our conference. You have to be ready to play every day,” Penning said.

Pekin pounded out 14 hits against Morton. Seven batters had multiple hits.

Mya Stoller and Natalie Righi each had two hits and drove in three runs. Stoller launched a solo home run over the centerfield fence in the third inning and Righi had a two-run single in the sixth.

“Mya’s home run cleared the fence by 20 feet,” Penning said.

Kylie Cutting, Grace Wyman, Olivia Perceful, Gabby Blanchard and Kaitlyn Campbell also had two hits apiece for the Dragons.

Cutting and Righi each scored twice and Perceful had two RBI. Cutting, Righi, Stoller, Perceful and Blanchard each had a double.

Morton pitcher Ellie Lockwood was the victim of Pekin’s big day at the plate. She gave up 10 runs and 12 hits in five innings.

“We didn’t capitalize on our chances against (Lockwood) early,” Penning said. “After our batters saw her a couple times, we started hitting her.”

Winning pitcher Chelsey Catton went the distance. She allowed eight hits and walked five, but she struck out 11. Her teammates did not make an error behind her.

Abby Winstead and Kyra Killion each had two hits and two RBI for Morton. One of Killion’s hits was a double. Jenna Thomas scored two runs for the Potters.

Winstead’s RBI single tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth.

Righi, Stoller and Perceful each had an RBI double in the fifth for Pekin. Wyman and Perceful each drove in a run with a single and Stoller brought in a run with a groundout in the sixth.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.