A Washington man was indicted last week on charges alleging he violently sexually and physically assaulted a woman who shared his home last month.

Steven Hacker, 61, repeatedly struck his 47-year-old victim with his fists and a large picture frame, bruising her eyes nearly shut and opening facial cuts that required stitches, stated a prosecutor’s court affidavit.

He also sexually assaulted her with his fingers, tried to do so with a kitchen utensil and threatened to do so with a knife, which he said he would also use to kill her, the affidavit stated.

The woman managed to make cellphone contact with a friend during the nearly three-hour ordeal early March 24. After she heard the assault continue over the phone, the friend hung up and summoned police, who found the victim bloodied and moaning on the floor as Hacker sat on a couch with the knife nearby, the affidavit stated.

He faces two Class X charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, with a weapon and causing great bodily harm; two more of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault; and one each of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

The woman, who said she had recently moved in with Hacker, told police he began beating her after they returned to their residence shortly after midnight and didn’t stop until police arrived, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit did not reveal Hacker’s alleged motive for the assault or any comments he might have made after police arrived.

He remained in custody Monday on $500,000 bond pending his arraignment Thursday. A felony charge of unlawful restraint against him in 2005 was dismissed, according to court records.