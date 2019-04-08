Six games. Six losses.

It hasn’t been a good season so far in the scorebook for the Pekin softball team, but there is a silver lining.

“We’re very young. At any time, we can have five or six freshmen or sophomores in our lineup,” said Dragons coach Skip Penning. “The girls are getting better each day, but they’re still making mistakes that better teams don’t make, and the mistakes tend to compound on each other. We could very easily be 4-2 instead of 0-6.

“The upside is the girls are learning a lot, and getting plenty of playing time. Whether it will be this year or next year, they’ll be better for it.”

Pekin dropped a doubleheader Saturday at Streator, losing 8-2 and 8-7. Only five of Streator’s 16 runs were earned. Pekin made seven errors on the day.

Streator scored four times in the third inning and four more times in the fourth in the opener.

Grace Wyman had two hits including a double and scored twice and Natalie Righi and Mya Stoller each had an RBI for the Dragons. Pitchers Anna Yanek and Jadyn Hansen each had two hits and scored two runs for Streator.

The second-game loss was a tough one for the Dragons to absorb.

Pekin led 7-3 after 3 1/2 innings, but Streator rallied and won in the bottom of the seventh on a walkoff RBI single by Maddie Barchells with one out.

Wyman again had two hits and two runs scored and Stoller had a two-run double in the third. Sydney Burks had two hits and Remi Wagemann scored twice for the Dragons.

Pitcher Madysen Bultemeier and catcher Stoller gave Pekin an all-freshman battery.

“Mya (Stoller) is a strong leader, even though she’s only a freshman,” Penning said.

Pekin faced Mid-Illini Conference opponent Morton at home Monday in a makeup from Thursday’s weather-related postponement. The Dragons were 0-1 in the conference going into the game.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.