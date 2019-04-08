GOODFIELD — Smoke inhalation killed five people, three of whom were children, in a horrific mobile home fire late Saturday night near Goodfield, the Woodford County coroner said Monday.

Coroner Tim Ruestman gave few new details about the fire in the Timberline Mobile Home Park that took the lives of Kathryn Murray, 69; Jason Wall, 34; Rose Alwood, 2; Damien Wall, 2; and Ariel Wall, 1. The fire at 14 Cypress Court began not long after 11 p.m. The trailer was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, according to Ruestman. All five were pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m.

Katrina Alwood and Kyle Alwood were treated and released from the hospital. Ariel Wall and Damien Wall were Katrina Alwood and Jason Wall’s children, Ruestman said on Sunday. Rose Alwood was a niece. Murray was Katrina Alwood’s grandmother.



The mobile home court is located just northeast of the Goodfield village limits. The coroner said the cause of the fire remains under investigation by his office, the state fire marshal, the Woodford County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police.