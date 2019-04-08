The Pekin City Council began Monday’s meeting by holding a public hearing to hear and consider comments and concerns from citizens on the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget.

“The budget that’s been prepared this year is probably one of the best I’ve seen this city have,” said Dave Nutter of Pekin in his comments to the council. “It’s intense, there are a lot of line items in there, but there are also some issues that need to be addressed. The allocation process that’s in there doesn’t add up. The line-item allocation to certain departments is incorrect.”

Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert gave a presentation on funding options for capital improvement projects and other currently unfunded obligations.

“Key questions are ‘Are citizens you represent currently happy with the state of their infrastructure, with the potholes and the deteriorated curbs on Court Street?’” said Rothert. “I think the overwhelming answer is no, they’re not. I don’t think anybody would be. Are citizens aware of the impending negative impacts that are looming with our pension crisis with the city. Again, I would say no, there’s not an overall good awareness. We know it’s out there, we know it’s large, but what exactly are we talking about, and what are the impacts? Are those issues worth solving? I think the answer there is an overwhelming yes, because we have those responsibilities to pay,”

Rothert outlined the costs of some of Pekin’s more pressing infrastructure concerns. Reconstruction on Front Street, he estimated, will cost about $6 million. Resurfacing Court Street would be a $20 million-plus project and resurfacing Derby Street carries a price tag of about $7 million.

As of May 1, 2018, the city has $40,792,958 in unfunded firefighter’s pension fund obligations, Rothert added, and it expects to pay $2,872,022 toward meeting those obligations by 2040.

“What the city must do, while we have 20 years left, is correct our course now and create a local infrastructure bank, so to speak, to utilize on our streets, sidewalks, sewers and storm sewer projects, as well as other capital expenditure items like facility repair and vehicle replacement” Rothert said. “We have to make additional payments to reduce the principle balance amount on those pension funds, much like we would do on a car loan, a credit card, or a mortgage.”

Following the presentation, the council unanimously approved an ordinance discontinuing the office of treasurer and transferring the treasurer’s duties to the city finance director. The council approved an amendment to the engineering agreement with Farnsworth Group Inc. for engineering services for the city’s Long Term Control Plan (LTCP) and authorized the city manager to work with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to secure a low-interest loan of up to $13.9 million for the LTCP.

Resolutions for the city to provide Ledgestone Insurance with a sponsorship for $10,000 in support of the 2019 Ledgestone Insurance Disc Golf Open and a sponsorship for $5,000 in support of the Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships were adopted by 5-1 margins, with Council member Michael Garrison casting both no votes. Council member Mark Luft did not attend the meeting.

The City Council also approved an adjustment to quarterly compensation from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the maintenance of state highways located within the city by a 5-1 margin, with Council member Lloyd Orrick casting the dissenting vote. An agreement with Seico Security for up to $60,000 worth of physical security door access design and installation services for city facilities passed by a 5-1 margin, with Garrison voting against the measure. The annual payment of $25,000 in membership dues to the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau also passed by a 5-1 margin, with Garrison voting against the proposal.

In other business, the City Council voted to update the Local Motor Fuel Tax ordinance by a vote of 5-1, with Orrick casting the lone dissenting vote. The council unanimously approved an enterprise fund transfer policy for the city of Pekin; the purchase of property at 2104 Alhambra Drive, Pekin for $300; and a series of amendments to the Code of the City of Pekin regarding the inclusion of city storm sewers in the city sewer system, existing restrictions on issuance of liquor licenses, and the voting power of the local liquor commissioner.