PEORIA — A motorist told police that a car burglary cost her a handgun and 600 rounds of ammunition, plus $2,000 in jewelry.

The car had been parked at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center between 7:25 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, according to a Peoria police report. At 5 p.m., the 56-year-old woman found her car had been "ransacked," with multiple items gone, she told police.

She said that she believed she had locked her car before going into the hospital, where she works, the report stated. However, there was no forced entry to the vehicle, leading police to believe she had not locked it, according to the report.

Missing was a black Ruger SR22LR handgun, plus three loaded magazines, about 100 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition and 500 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, the report stated.

Also gone was a set of Bosch headphones valued at $500, along with $30 in coins, the report stated.

Also missing were several items of jewelry valued at $2,000 total, including:

* Her mother's double-band wedding ring, with seven diamonds.

* Her father's gold wedding band, with one diamond.

* Two of her grandmother's wedding bands.

* A gold Masonic ring.

There are no suspects.