PEORIA — The city of Peoria will hold a career fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, sponsored by Carver Community Center.

The event at 710 W. Percy Baker Ave. will feature representatives from the city's police, community development and finance departments as well as from emergency communications.

Representatives from the departments will be answering questions about and taking applications for the positions of police recruit, emergency communications dispatcher, code enforcement aide and billing processing technician.

Officials have been working to increase the number of city jobs held by minorities.