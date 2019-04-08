PEORIA — Bradley University's speech team is again tops in the nation.

Team members won the American Forensics Association national tournament over the weekend, according to a news release from the university. The team's last national championship came in 2013, according to the team's website.

Members have regularly won or otherwise placed in the top four teams nationally in one or both of the two major national forensics tournaments, and the team bills itself as the most successful collegiate forensics program in the country.

Team members leave next week to compete in the National Forensics Association tournament. They last won a national championship there in 2013 as well.

Between both tournaments, the team has 42 national championships.

The team's success this year comes in the wake of head coach Ken Young's resignation last fall following an investigation into a decade-old sexual assault case unrelated to Bradley. It was coached this year by interim forensics director Justin Helmley.