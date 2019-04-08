PEORIA — The Methodist College will host the 3rd annual Wellness Forum, “ADDICTION: Staying Current on a Complex Medical Disease,” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26.

The forum, which will feature topics on a variety of addictions, is a day-long educational event for health care professionals, educators and the general public.

The forum features two keynote speakers and multiple breakout sessions that focus on identifying the signs of addiction, supporting the treatment and understanding the complexities of addiction and recovery. The first keynote speaker is Dr. Kirk Moberg, the Executive Medical Director for the Illinois Institute for Addiction Recovery and a nationally recognized expert on addiction. The afternoon keynote speaker is Robert Carty, the Director of Clinical Services at Chicago’s Hazelden-Betty Ford Foundation with 40 years of experience in the addiction treatment profession.

Register for the forum at www.methodistcol.edu/wellness-forum. Click the registration link to be directed to the Eventbrite registration website.

In addition to the Wellness forum, a community awareness event, “Identifying the Signs of Substance Use in Teens” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. April 25. This free community event will feature a mock teen bedroom exhibit that will help parents and community members recognize overlooked items that may be indicators of experimental or regular drug use. There will also be a discussion panel with local experts.

Both events will be held at Methodist College, 7600 N. Academic Drive in Peoria.