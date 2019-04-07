MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Andrew Hart, 35; Amanda Rhoades, 33; both Pekin.
Austin Howle, 25, Bartonville; Ana Roman, 24, Peoria.
Brett Hundley, 49, Peoria; Chastity Babcock, 44, Galesburg.
Ross Jefford, 33; Emily Pomrenke, 26; both East Peoria.
Jeffrey McCollum, 48; Margaret Norman, 47; both Marquette Heights.
Jeremy McElya, 44; Kimberly Koch, 44; both Washington.
Deborah Martin, 52; Terri Tunis, 47; both East Peoria.
Daniel Meminger, 30; Brittany Fair, 29; both Morton.
Robert Peckenpaugh, 49; Holly Marmion, 47; both Peoria.
Tyson Rathmel, 33; Davida Tribbett, 36; both Manito.
Luke Roach, 20, Bartonville; Kelsey Anske, 21, Pekin.
Michael Urish, 27; Taylor Anderson, 23; both Peoria.
Dillion Williams, 21; Taylor Jackson, 22; both Pekin.
Robert Wilson, 42; Celina Taylor, 42; both Peoria.
Brent Wolf, 29; Jamie Lehenbauer, 33; both Morton.
Woodford County
John Lutz, 21; Caterina Murrell, 23; both Washington.
Jeffrey Neavor, 45; Erin Hawks, 44; both Morton.
Michael Ranta, 37; Leah Krutzer, 35, Metamora.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
Reese-Sturgeon, Tracy and Sturgeon, David.