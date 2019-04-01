PEORIA -- About $4,000 in property was stolen or damaged as the result of a burglary recently at a West Bluff residence, according to police.

The burglary was reported to police Friday but took place sometime between 11 a.m. March 20 and 5:45 a.m. March 22 in the 1200 block of North Douglas Street.

One of the house's occupants noticed the door to its privacy fence was open and the lock was broken. So were some sections of the fence.

When the garage was checked, occupants noticed a lawnmower, a lawn trimmer, assorted tools and seven bicycles were missing, a police report stated.

A large dent in the bottom-left corner of the garage door prevented it from shutting completely, the report stated. One of the occupants told police the door was not in that condition March 20.

Damage to the fence was estimated at $400.